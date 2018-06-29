Advertising
Man charged with spate of Bridgnorth shop burglaries
A man has been charged with a spate of burglaries and a theft at shops in Bridgnorth.
Adam Charles Berry, 46, of no fixed abode, has been charged with three counts of burglary other than dwelling, one count of attempted burglary other than dwelling and one count of theft.
It follows incidents at shops on Bridge Street between Thursday, June 21 and Friday, June 22, in St John's Street and Postern Gate on Friday, June 22, and in High Street on Monday, June 25.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.