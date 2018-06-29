Flytippers dump TWO TONNES of waste in Telford street - with pictures

Fly-tippers left mounds of waste and unwanted items behind homes.

Today Telford & Wrekin Council launched an investigation to find out who abandoned the waste in Stebbings, Sutton Hill.

Russell Griffin, of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “Our enforcement officers have been out on site where they are carrying out a full investigation to determine who the offender is.

“We have a number of options available, from a fixed penalty notice of £400 through to prosecution at magistrates court where the fine can be up to £50,000 or imprisonment.”

Workers clear up the the pile of rubbish

Clothes, suitcases, sofas, mattresses as well as many black bin liners full of household rubbish were dumped. A nearby resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said the rubbish was strewn 50 feet along the street.

He added: “It’s a shame, really. I’ve been here since 1996 and when I moved here it was nice. It has never been the poshest place in Telford, but it was always clean, the grass was cut and the hedges were looked after and trimmed. Garden fences were intact, with their gates on too.

“The council used to come and cut the grass and litter-pick the area. But nowadays it’s just a tip with rubbish everywhere.”

Advertising

Council officials have been searching the waste for letters with addresses on to identify its source. It is thought the tipper is a resident who is local to the area. They are being given the chance to reclaim and dispose of the rubbish. The council says it hopes to resolve the issue as soon as possible and will release more information in the coming days.

Workers clear up the the pile of rubbish

It is the latest in a series of fly-tipping cases across the Telford area. A large pile of waste was dumped at the recycling centre next to the petrol station at Tesco on the Wrekin Retail Park in February and single items like sofas are often found on quieter rural roads.

In June last year, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet approved a new approach to all forms of environmental enforcement, of which fly-tipping is part. The council trained around 40 current members of staff in a number of new powers.

But it says it is not just about fines and it wants to reduce fly-tipping all-round through education.

The council is urging anyone who witnesses a fly tip to report it to the council immediately through its website. It is also encouraging residents to dispose of their household waste through the appropriate channels. For more information visit telford.gov.uk