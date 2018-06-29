Menu

Advertising

Arrest after Market Drayton street robbery

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | Crime | Published:

A man was punched in the face and robbed of his mobile phone in Market Drayton.

Police said the victim, in his 30s, was attacked outside the Salopian Star on Stafford Street.

The robber took a phone, bank card and cash before heading towards the Crown pub. The victim went to hospital with head injuries after the incident which happened at around 8pm on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody.

Anyone with information or who was in the area at the time is asked to call 101 quoting incident 3S of June 27.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime News Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News