Arrest after Market Drayton street robbery

Police said the victim, in his 30s, was attacked outside the Salopian Star on Stafford Street.

The robber took a phone, bank card and cash before heading towards the Crown pub. The victim went to hospital with head injuries after the incident which happened at around 8pm on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody.

Anyone with information or who was in the area at the time is asked to call 101 quoting incident 3S of June 27.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org