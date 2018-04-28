Man charged over murder of mother-of-three Hollie Kerrell

Christopher Llewellyn Kerrell, of Whitton, Knighton, is accused of killing the 28-year-old, also of Knighton, whose body was found on Thursday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death.

He is due in court today at Merthyr Tydfil.

Merthyr Tydfil Law Courts. Picture: Andy Compton

The family of a Hollie Kerrell who was found dead in Powys said she "lit up every room she was in".

The 28-year-old mother-of-three was last seen at her home in Knighton, Powys, on Sunday.

Her family said she was "quirky", "funny" and "loved life".

"Our beautiful Hollie loved life and lit up every room she was in," her mother, three children and five sisters said in a statement after her body was identified on Friday.

"There was never a dull moment with our quirky, funny Hollie around.

"She was the glue that held our family together and she will be missed terribly."

The force said her body was formally indentified on Friday and the coroner had been informed.