Eight lambs killed in attack by dogs near Bridgnorth

Eight lambs were killed in the attack which took place at a farm in the Billingsley area, near Bridgnorth.

West Mercia Police said it received a "distressing" report that a pair of dogs were loose in a field and were responsible for the death of eight lambs.

The farmer caught one of the dogs but was concerned the other was still on the loose in the area.

Police Constable Ann O'Leary and Police Community Support Officer Sue Eden attended the scene and conducted a search for the second dog, however, it was not found.

The captured dog, which was microchipped, was taken away to a secure kennel and they are trying to trace the owner.

A police spokesman said: "This incident brings home the full impact of not controlling your dogs when walking in our wonderful countryside, please follow the advice given regarding control of your dog when walking on farmland.

"When you take your dog into the outdoors, always ensure it does not disturb wildlife, farm animals, horses or other people by keeping it under control."

On April 23, a ewe with a lamb was also killed by a large dog in a field off Overton Road, Ludlow.

The Countryside Code by Natural England says dogs should be kept on a lead, or in sight at all times, and ensure it does not stray off the path.

Owners should look out for signs that dogs may be banned from using certain areas or places where dogs are required to be kept on a short lead to help protect nesting birds and farm animals.

The code also says a farmer may shoot a dog which is attacking or chasing farm animals and will not be liable to compensate the owner.

However, if cattle or horses chase you and your dog, it is safer to let your dog off the lead.

Anyone with information on the attack in Billingsley should call police on 101 or email the Safer Neighbourhood Team at ch.snt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org