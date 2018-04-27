Community in shock as police continue to question man over missing woman's murder

Hollie Kerrell, 28, went missing from her home near Knighton on Sunday.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of her murder on Wednesday afternoon, but last night the search for Hollie was continuing.

It has left residents "upset and worried" according to councillors, with Hollie only moving to the area from Devon in recent months.

Knucklas Community Councillor Avril Hoyle said: “People in Knucklas are very upset and worried about what has happened and they are hoping that Hollie is found safe.

“There has been a lot of police activity but it is at the top end of the village which is away from me, so I have not seen much of it.

“They have lived in the village for about nine months, I would say, but I did not know her, I think she was pretty quiet.

“It is a shock for a village like Knucklas, it is not what you would expect.”

Llandrindod Wells Mayor, Councillor Jon Williams, said Hollie had been selling baby clothes at the first or second Llandrindod Wells Youth Market but she had not carried on with it.

He said he did not really know her but he remembered someone selling baby clothes there.

His son Ben joined the youth market committee after the second market and so did not know Hollie.

“It is very sad and a shock in this area, which is usually quiet," he said.

"People were talking about it in town this morning but nobody seemed to know Hollie.”

Dyfed-Powys Police said last night that it is continuing the search for Hollie and a major incident room has been set up at Llandrindod Wells police station.

Superintendent Jon Cummins said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing with thorough enquiries. She was last seen at her home address in Knighton on Sunday at around 10am. No one has heard from her since.

“Although there has been a significant development in this investigation in respect of an arrest taking place, we still need the help of the public in this enquiry.

“We’re appealing to anyone with any information or sightings of Hollie from 5pm on Saturday onwards to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"She is described as being 5ft5in, medium build with dark brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black skirt and long black cardigan when last seen.

“Please, if you have any information contact us by calling 101.”