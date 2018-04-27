Burglar tries to break into Oswestry WH Smith cash machine

The man broke into the WH Smith store on Cross Street and tried to force the open the machine from inside the shop.

He was thwarted when security measures on the cash machine kicked in and he fled the scene.

The burglar left without any money but it is not known if he took any other items from the store.

A significant amount of damage was caused. Police were alerted when a passerby saw the doors open in the early hours.

The shop was shut today while police investigated.

An investigation is now underway and anyone who knows any information is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org