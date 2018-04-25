Man arrested on suspicion of murdering missing woman Hollie Kerrell, 28

Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing with thorough enquiries in the search for Hollie Kerrell, who is missing from Knighton.

A 35-year-old man is is in police custody being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Hollie was last seen at her home at around 10am on Sunday. No one has heard from her since.

An incident room has been set up at Llandrindod Wells police station.

Hollie Kerrell

Superintendent Jon Cummins said: “Although there has been a significant development in this investigation in respect of an arrest taking place, we still need the help of the public in this enquiry.

“We’re appealing to anyone with any information or sightings of Hollie from 5pm on Saturday, April 21st, onwards to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"She is described as being 5ft 5ins, medium build with dark brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black skirt and long black cardigan when last seen.

“Please, if you have any information contact us by calling 101.”

If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908, quoting Ref: 138 of April 23.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org