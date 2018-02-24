Serious sexual assault closes Newtown park

Dolerw Park in Newtown has been closed by police while an investigation into the assault is carried out.

It happened in the park during the early hours of the morning and now officers are looking for anybody who was in the area at around 1am to come forward.

We ask that people planning to attend the Park Run do not access Dolerw Park. An alternative route for this planned run has been made by organisers. Please contact them for information.

Further details will be released as and when necessary to assist the investigation. — HeddluDPPolice (@DyfedPowys) February 24, 2018

Anybody with information should call police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Police said more information would be released to aid the investigation at a later time.