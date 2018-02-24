Advertising
Serious sexual assault closes Newtown park
A park has been closed after a serious sexual assault in the early hours of this morning.
Dolerw Park in Newtown has been closed by police while an investigation into the assault is carried out.
It happened in the park during the early hours of the morning and now officers are looking for anybody who was in the area at around 1am to come forward.
Anybody with information should call police on 101.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org
Police said more information would be released to aid the investigation at a later time.
