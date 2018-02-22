Neighbours left scared after woman murdered at Telford house

The woman was found dead at a home in Ketley Bank at around 6.15am yesterday, leaving residents in the area feeling 'sick and scared'.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after the woman's body was discovered and he remains in police custody.

Officers spent much of yesterday examining the area around the semi-detached house but are yet to name the victim or the suspect.

Interactive map of the area:

Elisha Farrington, who lives a few doors down from the home where the body was found, said she was worried in the wake of the incident.

The 19-year-old has lived in Mullinder Drive with her partner since September and heard about the murder when her mother telephoned her after seeing the news on Facebook.

Ms Farrington added: “She was worried in case something had happened to us or someone else on the street.

Advertising

A forensic tent outside the house in Mullinder Drive

“We haven’t lived here long but people have been really friendly, offering to help however they can.

“Something like this makes you feel quite scared, especially as a young couple with a nine-month-old baby.

“It’s terrifying to think something like this can happen where you are supposed to be safe where you live.

Advertising

“It’s really made me feel quite sick.”

Officers were examining the scene throughout Wednesday

Police vehicles continued to come and go from the street until late afternoon, while a cordon and white forensic tent were outside the home.

Detective Inspector Graham Preece, from West Mercia Police, said: “We were notified of the incident at about 6.15am. On attendance at the location a woman was found deceased.

“A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently in police custody.”

DI Preece added: “A cordon remains in place around where the incident happened, and there will be a police presence in the area as inquiries continue.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased woman at this very difficult time.”

Officers on the scene said that there had been a “serious incident”.

Usman Ahmad, parish councillor for Leegomery and the Labour candidate for Ketley and Overdale, said: “I am appalled to learn a woman was found deceased this morning at Mullinder Drive in Telford and police are treating this as a murder investigation. My thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with the lady’s family and friends.”