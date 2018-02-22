Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Telford

Police named the man as Paul Beddows of Mullinder Drive, Ketley, Telford.

The woman was found at a flat on Mullinder Drive.

Superintendent Tom Harding said: "Although a man has been charged, our investigation into the circumstances of this tragic incident are still very much ongoing. We are treating this as an isolated incident.

"I would like to thank all those who have helped us with our enquiries. Our officers are still in the area talking to witnesses and neighbours, so I'd urge anybody with questions or concerns to speak to one of our team.

"We will also have additional local uniformed police and community support officers in the area to provide extra reassurance and support to the local community at this difficult time."

He said that to provide information that may help the investigation, people could phone the police non-emergency number 101 and quote reference 064S of February 21.

"You can also leave information with the independent charity Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org," Superintendent Harding said.