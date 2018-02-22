Appeal as man exposes himself to woman in Shrewsbury

West Mercia Police is investigating a report of indecent exposure between Sandhurst Meadows and the top of Sundorne Road between 8.45am and 9am on Wednesday.

A woman in her 30s was walking along the canal when a man exposed himself before walking off in the direction of Manor House.

He is described as white, in his early 20s, approximately 5ft 8in tall, of slight build, with brown shaved hair on the sides.

He was wearing grey cotton fitted jogging bottoms, a light grey hoodie with the hood up.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident or witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 138S of February 14.