Man made hammer threat to another driver in road

Damien Ian Marsden, 35, of Lon Eithin, Newtown, appeared before Welshpool Magistrates Court via video link from prison on Tuesday to face a section four public order matter.

The court heard that the incident took place on June 7 at Plantation Lane in Newtown.

Prosecutor Helen Tench told the court witnesses heard a car screech before it came to a stop.

Victim Ashley Mansell was stood in the road when Marsden got out of his car and a confrontation ensued, the court heard.

Marsden was holding a hammer, and despite denying having it with him during police interview, he pleaded guilty when appearing in court via video link.

Mr Mike Davies, mitigating, said his client was fearful because of threats made against him, so he took the hammer from the boot, but did not raise it above his waist.

He said his client was a working man, who was struggling to deal with the death of his young nephew, and had recently lost a friend to suicide. The court also heard Marsden was given an 18-week suspended sentence for threatening a neighbour in October.

And in November he was convicted for a drink driving offence, and had 12 weeks of the suspended sentence activated.

Magistrates imposed a new sentence of 12 weeks in prison, suspended for nine months.

Marsden was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £118 victim surcharge.