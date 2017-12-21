Criminal cousins stole iPhones worth £1,500 from town centre shop

Ionut Paun, 18, of Pelham Road, Birmingham, and Samuil Paun, 18 of Blakeland Street, Birmingham, went to Newtown on November 19, and had not planned the theft but stole two iPhones from Carphone Warehouse.

Both appeared before Welshpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday where they admitted theft charges.

Ionut Paun also admitted a further charge of using a car without a licence or insurance.

Both faced other charges of criminal damage, which were admitted.

Helen Tench, prosecuting, told the court that Ionut Paun had purchased a car the previous week and thought he was covered by the previous owner's insurance, despite not having a licence.

Both defendants are Romanian and spoke through an interpreter.

The court heard how Ionut Paun had been in the UK for six years, and Samiul Paun for 10 years, and both worked full time in a warehouse.

On the day in question, the pair entered Carphone Warehouse in Newtown on three occasions.

On the third time they managed to break into a cabinet and take the two phones, an iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus, which were valued at £1,500.

The pair were chased by staff and a member of the public, with one caught and taken back to the shop.

One phone was recovered, along with a car key and a car found nearby.

Mrs Tench said Ionut Paun had no previous convictions, and Samuil Paun had a criminal record and was currently serving a community order.

Magistrates decided to revoke the community order and impose a new order.

Both men were fined £50, and £349.50 compensation each as one of the phones was not recovered.

The pair were also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.