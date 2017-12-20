Advertising
Trial date set for Shropshire ex-teacher accused of child sex offences and abducting boy, 14
A trial date has been set for a former teacher from Shropshire accused of child sex offences and abduction of a 14-year-old boy.
Timothy Moule, of Severn Way, Cressage, near Shrewsbury, appeared at Stafford Crown Court today, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges put to him.
Moule is accused of abducting a child, making 3,469 indecent images of children, five counts of voyeurism, two counts of taking indecent images of children and of causing a child to watch a sex act.
The 46-year-old was arrested by West Mercia Police on April 24 following an allegation of child abduction.
A trial date has been set for May 8 next year.
