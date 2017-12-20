Teenagers threatened with 'gun' in Telford robbery

Police say the two boys were walking along Leegate Avenue in Leegomery at around 6.15pm on Monday when they were approached by four men.

The gang is believed to have threatened them with a gun and the victims handed over a quantity of cash. Another four men are believed to have then joined the group before leaving.

The victims were uninjured but left shaken by the incident.

There are no descriptions of the offenders at this time other than they were in their late teens.

Anyone who may have witnessed something or who saw anyone acting suspiciously at the time is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 656S of December 18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org