Man arrested after attempt to snatch child

By Jonny Drury | Newtown | Crime | Published:

A man has been arrested after a report of an attempt to get a child into a car in Newtown.

A mother reported an incident that happened at 4pm on Friday, December 15, in Orchard Walk, Maesyrhandir.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed they are investigating the incident, and said witnesses are being sought after a man was arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newtown Police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

