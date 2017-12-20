Advertising
Man arrested after attempt to snatch child
A man has been arrested after a report of an attempt to get a child into a car in Newtown.
A mother reported an incident that happened at 4pm on Friday, December 15, in Orchard Walk, Maesyrhandir.
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed they are investigating the incident, and said witnesses are being sought after a man was arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to call Newtown Police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org
