Consultation over council tax rise for West Mercia Police funding

Commissioner John Campion wants to recommend a rise of £7.58 to the annual bill in the next financial year for a band D property, which is equivalent to four per cent.

He said that rising inflation, which has now reached almost four per cent, and increased demand on police services, are the main reasons for the proposal.

Mr Campion said: “The government has listened to our communities and the issues I have raised on their behalf.

"They have delivered a very fair settlement, with more money available to every police force nationwide. It ensures a stable financial base to build from in terms of central funding, as well as extra flexibility and accountability for PCCs around council tax, both of which are very welcome”.

“I have started the long and complex, but necessary work of reforming our police force. We have seen some good progress in the last year, with all officers now able to work ‘on the move’, and equipped with body worn video. More improvements will also follow next year.

“This proposal ensures all that necessary work can continue, to deliver a modern, agile police force that can cope with future challenges. This is balanced with making sure levels of service are protected today. My budget plans protect our numbers of Pcs."