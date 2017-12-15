Rat restaurant was reopened TWICE the same night it was ordered to close

The officers were called to the Bilash Restaurant, in High Street, Builth Wells, on August 24 last year 2016 after members of the public complained about the smell of dying animal coming from the premises.

Once inside officers found evidence of an active rat infestation in the food storage area, with holes gnawed by rats in the walls, rat waste and holes in bags of rice, the court heard.

Dilshad Miah admitted seven charges of failing to comply with food hygiene regulations when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court last Wednesday. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

Rat runs were clear, showing the rodents had been running up and over bags of rice. There were also extremely poor standards of hygiene, with food debris found on many food preparation surfaces, and dirty equipment used to prepare food, the court was told.

As a result the restaurant was told to close, to clear the rats and carry out a deep clean and disinfection of the premises, but a few hours later it was open, people could be seen cooking and there were no signs saying the restaurant had closed.

They were told to close again but later in the evening, people were seen eating in the restaurant although the front door was locked and the light in the front window was off. A waiter initially refused entry to an environmental health officer until the customers told him to open the door.

Prosecutor Mr Rob Brown said: “When the officer returned to check if the restaurant was open for the second time at about 7.40pm, they had reopened and people were eating within the restaurant. The front door was locked and the lights in the front window were off. To start with, a waiter refused the officer entry into the restaurant but members of the public told him to open the door.”

Miah, 47, also of High Street, Builth Wells, will also have to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, pay costs of £1,500 and a surcharge of £115.

Defending Miah, Mr Gareth Walters said: “Mr Miah had not had the business for very long before this incident occurred. This was back in August last year and he has now put in place a number of actions to stop such a situation arising ever again. He now has a hygiene rating of four stars.

“But as a result of this incident, the business has taken a dramatic hit, he has had to lose staff and if it continues as it is the business may have to close. Some of the staff involved in this incident he sacked himself when the matters came to light.

“When the officers attended the last time, Mr Miah had left the premises to buy cleaning products to put into effect what had been ordered and a booking turned up and the staff let them in and they were eating food, but it was only poppadoms and a drink at that time.

“Although it was a serious matter, there does not appear to have been any ill health caused by any restaurant visits. He has been able to implement the things now that should have been in place then and he has learned his lesson.”