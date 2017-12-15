Halfway House murder trial: Argument heard at diner, jury is told

Victim Satnam Singh Blugher, known as Mr B, was discovered in the kitchen of Tony’s Diner at Halfway House on the A458 between Shrewsbury and Welshpool on June 26 by his son Hardeep.

Giving evidence at Stafford Crown Court, cafe regular William David said he had walked into the premises the previous day to order a meal for his family and heard raised voices coming from the rear.

Mr David told the jury: “I wasn’t familiar with the language. I thought perhaps it was Asian or maybe Urdu. It was like an argument or dispute that was going on. I couldn’t say what it was about.

“It was happening just as I walked in. It sounded like a couple of people. I was thinking about my food and my family’s order.

“Mr B came towards me to serve me. I think one of the voices I had heard was his voice. I knew his voice. Sometimes when I went on there I could feel there was a tension.”

Mr David said at the time he did not think what he had heard was significant.

Under cross examination by Mr Jo Sidhu QC, defending barrister, Mr David said Mr Blugher had a business-like manner and could appear stern.

The businessman, aged 67, died of multiple injuries after sustaining more than 50 blows and stab wounds.

An employee, Belkar Singh, is accused of attacking Mr Blugher sometime between June 24 and 27 this year.

The jury was told that the takings for the Sunday of more than £700 along with almost £47,000 was missing from the premises and that Singh fled with the cash to Birmingham where he was eventually arrested.

In a statement read aloud to the jury by Mr David Mason QC, prosecuting, taxi driver Terence Rogers said he collected Singh from the diner shortly after 6am on June 27 after being sent there by Shrewsbury based Comet Cars.

He said Singh had a large black suitcase and a black plastic bag when he came outside to the vehicle.

He said the defendant requested to be taken to an address in Hilltop, West Bromwich, which cost £70.

But when they arrived Singh asked to be dropped off at a bus stop instead so he left him checking the bus timetable.

The trial continues.