Extra police on Shropshire streets over festive period

West Mercia Police said it has launched its Operation Christmas Presence, an annual initiative which sees more officers on duty to cover the some of the busiest nights on the calendar in town centres.

The force says 37 per cent of all violent crime in the West Mercia and Warwickshire policing areas during 2016 to 2017 is alcohol related and with extra people out celebrating in the run-up to Christmas Day, officers are issuing a warning to anyone intent on causing trouble that they will not be welcome over the festive period.

Superintendent Paul Moxley said: "From previous experience, we know which nights are likely to be the busiest over the festive period and we will have extra officers on duty to help keep people safe.

"This is not just officers on the streets; we will also have extra officers in the custody block and in CID.

"Most people can go out, have a few drinks and enjoy themselves without causing any trouble. It is the minority who cause trouble and our message to these people is 'we are looking out for you and we will take action.'

"Being drunk is no defence for becoming involved in violent crime or disorder.

"When it comes to drinking alcohol, people need take responsibility for their actions and know their limits. Don't get a criminal record and ruin your future prospects through something you do while you're drunk."