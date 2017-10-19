Menu

Advertising

Telford man charged with attempting to murder his brother

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | Crime | Published:

A Telford man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder his brother.

Iftkhar Hussain, of Summer House Drive, Hadley, is accused of the attempted murder of Mushtaq Ahmed on October 10.

The 40-year-old is also accused of assault, causing actual bodily harm, to another man on the same date.

He appeared at Telford Magistrates Court today and was represented by Mr Steve Meredith.

Not guilty pleas were indicated to both charges.

The case was committed to Shrewsbury Crown Court where Hussain is expected to appear on November 13.

He was remanded in custody.

Crime News Telford Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News