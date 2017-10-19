Telford man charged with attempting to murder his brother

Iftkhar Hussain, of Summer House Drive, Hadley, is accused of the attempted murder of Mushtaq Ahmed on October 10.

The 40-year-old is also accused of assault, causing actual bodily harm, to another man on the same date.

He appeared at Telford Magistrates Court today and was represented by Mr Steve Meredith.

Not guilty pleas were indicated to both charges.

The case was committed to Shrewsbury Crown Court where Hussain is expected to appear on November 13.

He was remanded in custody.