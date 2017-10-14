West Mercia Police officer sacked after taking crime scene picture and using breathalyser outside work use

Pc Jon Challoner was dismissed from West Mercia Police without notice for gross misconduct following a disciplinary hearing.

The force said the police constable had forwarded the image to two other identified people.

He had also discussed the incident via social media.

It has not been revealed where the picture was taken.

It was also claimed Pc Challoner breached a written warning not to associate with a person with criminal convictions.

The force's misconduct hearing was also told Pc Challoner was in 'unauthorised personal possession' of a breath screening device or breathalyser, which can used to measure alcohol levels, belonging to West Mercia Police.

It was alleged he used the device 'not for a policing purpose'.

The hearing, held in Pc Challoner's absence, was independently chaired by Mr Harry Ireland and follows an investigation by West Mercia Police and Warwickshire Police Professional Standards Department.

Advertising

Superintendent Helena Bennett, Head of Professional Standards said "After hearing the evidence, the independent chair found that PC 3235 Jon Challoner had breached the standards of professional behaviour, in particular those relating to Discreditable Conduct, Orders and Instructions, Duties and Responsibilities, Confidentiality and Honesty and Integrity.

"It is for this reason he was dismissed without notice."

The outcome of the misconduct hearing is subject to the normal appeals process.