Telford taxi murder probe: Police enquiries continue two months on

Go Carz driver Ishfaq Hussain died on August 7 when his taxi, a red Skoda Octavia, hit a tree on Ironbridge Road in Madeley.

No persons have yet been charged with the crime, and enquiries continue.

Mr Hussain suffered a cardiac arrest and was given CPR at the scene of the crash on Ironbridge Road at 10.30pm, but could not be saved.

An inquest into his death was held on August 17. It is expected to resume on November 21 at Telford & Wrekin Register Office.

A passenger in the Skoda, a man in his 20s, was also taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.

Detectives were investigating reports that an occupant of the Skoda was involved in two arguments with the occupants of a silver Peugeot 307 shortly before the crash.

The first altercation is said to have happened close to the Tesco store on Park Avenue in Madeley and the second shortly afterwards, near to the pedestrian crossing close to the entrance of the nearby Woodlands School

Two women, aged 37 and 18, and two men, aged 31 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of murder on August 8 but were released under investigation on August 10.

Detective Constable Andria Ross from West Mercia Police said: "I can confirm the investigation is ongoing and our enquiries continue."

Anyone who has any information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 874s of August 7. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org