Police seize car after crash with lorry near Bridgnorth

Officers from West Mercia Police and an ambulance crew were called to an accident on Thursday on the A458 between Bridgnorth and Morville.

The accident involved a Renault Scenic people carrier and a lorry.

The ambulance treated the driver of the car at the scene, but there were no serious injuries.

Officers said that there were some slight delays on the A458 following the accident, but it happened close to a large layby and the vehicles were removed from the main carriageway as soon as possible, as both were still in a condition to be driven a short distance.

But, unfortunately for the Renault driver, his vehicle had no insurance, no tax and no MOT.

For the safety of other road users it was seized by police from Broseley and Much Wenlock Safer Neighbourhoods Team and will only be returned if the owner obtains the appropriate paperwork.