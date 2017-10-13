Drink-drive arrest after Shropshire crash

The incident happened on a road in Whittington after 11pm on Thursday.

The Vauxhall Astra car came off the road and crashed, causing considerable damage to the front of the vehicle.

Oswestry's Safer Neighbourhood Team posted a picture of the crashed car on Twitter.

Alcohol and drink don't mix. RTC Whittington. Driver arrested at scene blowing 117 at roadside. pic.twitter.com/evAh0j09XX — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) October 12, 2017

They confirmed that the driver had been arrested.

They said the person had given a roadside reading that was more than three times the legal limit.

