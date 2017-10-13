Advertising
Drink-drive arrest after Shropshire crash
A driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while three times over the alcohol limit after a crash in Shropshire.
The incident happened on a road in Whittington after 11pm on Thursday.
The Vauxhall Astra car came off the road and crashed, causing considerable damage to the front of the vehicle.
Oswestry's Safer Neighbourhood Team posted a picture of the crashed car on Twitter.
They confirmed that the driver had been arrested.
They said the person had given a roadside reading that was more than three times the legal limit.
Writing on Twitter Oswestry SNT said: "Alcohol and drink don't mix. RTC Whittington. Driver arrested at scene blowing 117 at roadside."
