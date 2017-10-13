'Age is just a number': Watch the moment Telford man hoping to meet 12-year-old boy for sex is caught by paedophile hunters

Cox, 52, of Winifreds Drive, Donnington, was this week jailed for a total of 27 months.

He thought he was meeting a 12-year-old boy called Max at Wednesfield Park in Wolverhampton on March 18.

But 'Max' was a persona dreamed up by paedophile hunters Internet Interceptors - and two of their team confronted him with evidence of graphic sexual images and messages he had sent to the fictitious boy, who he believed was from the city.

The paedophile hunters are outraged when at one point Cox claims that "age is just a number".

Warning - this video contains strong language:

At Shrewsbury Crown Court, Cox pleaded guilty to one charge of attempting to cause a child under 13 to watch an image of a person engaging in sexual activity, and another of attempting to meet a child under 16 following sexual grooming.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY: