Police search for Telford assault suspect

Aimee Jones | Telford | Crime | Published:

Police are searching for a wanted assault suspect from Telford.

Matthew McNab is wanted after failing to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court

Matthew McNab failed to turn up at court, prompting West Mercia Police to appeal for help tracking the 26-year-old down.

McNab, from the Malinslee area, is wanted for failing to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court in connection with an assault.

He is described as white, of slim build and around 5ft 7in with light-brown hair.

Police say he is often seen in the Woodside area of Telford.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

