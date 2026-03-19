Powys pensioners could be missing out on benefits worth more than £1.6m

The UK Government benefit is worth over £10,000 per year for a single person and more if it is being claimed by a couple. That amounts to a staggering £1.6 million, or more, that could be missing from the pockets of older Powys residents.

Those who think they may be eligible, can claim online: https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit/how-to-claim Or, phone: 0800 99 1234.

If you cannot hear or speak on the phone: 18001 then 0800 99 1234 through Relay UK.

British Sign Language (BSL) video relay service if you’re on a computer: https://connect.interpreterslive.co.uk/vrs?ilc=DWP

How to use the same service if you’re on a mobile or tablet: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oELNMfAvDxw

Powys County Council’s Money Advice Team can also help with the application process over the phone or in person at one of its offices, somewhere else in your local area, or even your own home.

Contact them by calling 01597 826618, e-mail: moneyadvice@powys.gov.uk or visit the website: https://en.powys.gov.uk/moneyadvice

These details can also be used to request free and confidential money advice at any time.

“If you think you might be eligible for Pension Credit, please apply for it,” said Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys.

“It’s a payment that can help to top up your income, when you reach state pension age and provides a gateway to other help and support.

“How much you get will depend on the value of your state pension, other income and any savings you may have, so don’t struggle on without it. It could make all the difference when paying your bills and other daily living expenses.”

The other financial support, that claiming Pension Credit could help you qualify for:winter fuel payment, cold weather payments and a free TV licence if you are 75 or older

If you get the Guarantee Credit part of Pension Credit it can also help you qualify for extra help with rent costs, paying Council Tax and health costs, such as dental and optical treatment, and transport to and from hospital appointments

If older residents have long-term health, disability or care needs, they may also be able to apply for Attendance Allowance, which can be used to cover the cost of personal assistance or employing someone to complete tasks for them around the home.

More information on Attendance Allowance: https://www.gov.uk/attendance-allowance

Powys County Council has invested in intelligent data analytics software for a year called LIFT (Low Income Family Tracker), to help identify people in need of help.

It has used this to contact many residents over the last 12 months who it believes may be struggling financially or missing out on help they are entitled to receive.

This free and confidential help is still available to anyone who has been contacted, or anyone else in Powys who is facing financial difficulties.

Get help as a council tenant by calling 01597 827464, email: fsogroup@powys.gov.uk or visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/Financial-Support-Officers-Information

For all other households call 01597 826618, email moneyadvice@powys.gov.uk or visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/moneyadvice