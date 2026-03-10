Powys MP calls on Chancellor to protect off-grid households as energy prices surge

Speaking in Parliament, the MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe pressed Chancellor Rachel Reeves to outline what support will be available for households that depend on heating oil and other off-grid fuels, warning that rural communities risk being hit hardest by rising energy costs.

Large parts of rural Wales rely on heating oil rather than mains gas, leaving households particularly exposed to global energy shocks.

In Powys, around 55% of homes are not connected to the gas grid, while the figure rises to around 74% in Ceredigion.

Across Wales as a whole, around 10% of homes rely on heating oil, representing close to 130,000 properties.

Heating oil prices are typically more volatile than mains gas, as households must purchase fuel in bulk and are more directly exposed to international market fluctuations.

Previous global crises have shown how quickly these costs can rise, placing significant pressure on rural families, particularly during colder months.

During the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the UK Government eventually introduced targeted support measures for off-grid households following sustained campaigning by the Liberal Democrats and other rural groups.

Chadwick warned that similar contingency plans should already be in place, given the renewed instability in global energy markets.

He said rural areas like Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe would once again be among the most vulnerable if energy prices spike, urging ministers to ensure support can be deployed quickly if needed.

Commenting, Welsh Liberal Democrat MP David Chadwick MP said: “I asked the Chancellor to act urgently to protect households reliant on heating oil as the war in the Middle East begins to impact global energy markets.

“In communities like Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, up to two-thirds of households are off the gas grid and rely on heating oil to keep their homes warm. That means families here are often the first to feel the impact when international energy prices spike.

“After the shock of the energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Government should already have plans ready to roll out support for off-grid households if prices surge again.

“I am disappointed that ministers do not appear to have learnt those lessons. Rural communities cannot be left exposed while the Government scrambles to respond after the fact.

“I will continue pressing the Government to ensure families who rely on heating oil are properly protected from rising costs.”