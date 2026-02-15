Gender pay gap ‘will not close until 2056’ – TUC report

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) said its analysis showed that the average woman effectively works for 47 days of the year for free and only starts earning from today compared to the average man.

The union organisation said the gender pay gap currently stands at 12.8 per cent, the equivalent of £2,548 a year for the average woman worker.

That means that at current rates of progress, it will take until 2056 to close the gender pay gap.

The pay gap in education is 17 per cent while in the finance and insurance sector it rises to 27.2 per cent, said the TUC.

General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “Women have effectively been working for free for the first month and a half of the year compared to men.

Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

“Imagine turning up to work every single day and not getting paid. That’s the reality of the gender pay gap. In 2026 that should be unthinkable.

“With the cost of living still biting hard, women simply can’t afford to keep losing out. They deserve their fair share.

“The Employment Rights Act is an important step forward for pay parity for women. It will ban exploitative zero hours contracts, which disproportionately hit women and their pay packets.

“It will make employers publish action plans for tackling their gender gaps, but these plans must be tough, ambitious and built to deliver real change, otherwise they won’t work.”