Installations of solar panels, heat pumps and batteries hit highs in 2025

Data from MCS (Microgeneration Certification Scheme), the quality mark for small-scale renewables, show 369,000 certified renewable installations were installed in 2025, a record level fuelled by new highs of rooftop solar, heat pumps and battery storage units.

Rooftop solar installations beat the record set in 2011 by 31%, as 267,032 sets of panels were installed, while more than 60,000 certified heat pumps were put in, the most for a single year.

And there were more than 40,000 certified installations of batteries in homes and small businesses, almost doubling the previous record, MCS said.

The level of renewable installations is an increase of a third (34%) on 2024, and equates to one unit of clean tech being installed across British homes and businesses every 90 seconds last year.

There have now been 2.4 million certified installations – with a total capacity of 10 gigawatts – since MCS started recording figures in 2009, with more than a quarter of these being installed in the last two years alone, the organisation said.

It also said that a key driver for the record figures were renewables on new properties, with 28% of the installations going into new builds, a figure that rises to 36% of solar arrays.

And more than a quarter (27%) of installations were funded, either wholly or in part, by Government grants, with 43% of heat pumps backed by public funding.

The figures also show that installations of household and small scale renewables are rising across the UK, with Cornwall, Somerset and North Yorkshire seeing the highest numbers.

The local authority areas with the highest proportion of households getting clean tech installed are all in Wales, with Isle of Anglesey, Ceredigion and Gwynedd making up the top three.

MCS said the number of certified installers was also up 7% as industry responded to growing demand.

The figures come after the Government unveiled its new warm homes plan, which includes free upgrades for insulation and clean tech for low income and fuel poor households, as well as low and zero interest loans for homeowners to install solar panels, heat pumps and batteries.

Ian Rippin, chief executive at MCS, said: “It’s great to see the record-breaking uptake of small-scale renewables across the UK, and these figures are only set to increase following the release of the Government’s warm homes plan.

“This represents a fantastic opportunity for the sector to grow, but it’s critical that as more people invest in home-grown energy, high-quality, certified installations continue to underpin consumer confidence.”

Minister for Energy Consumers Martin McCluskey said: “A record year for installations shows our plans are working to help families keep their homes warm for less with low-carbon technologies.

“Our £15 billion warm homes plan will now make sure everyone can access cheaper bills with heat pumps, solar panels and batteries – including free clean energy tech for low-income households and low or zero interest loans for homeowners.”