Rhayader residents will have to pay £1.54 extra this year for town council services

The town council’s budget for 2026/2027 will be £88,953.44 with £21,534.23 taken from reserves and other income.

Last year’s budget was £69,447 and the band D precept was £70.43, this year it will increase to £71.97.

Support for local community groups remains a vital part of the budget, with funding provided to organisations that deliver essential amenities and events.

The Groe Park, Waun Capel Park Games Area, Community Arts Rhayader and District (CARAD) and Rhayader Carnival Committee will each continue to receive £500.

For the first time this year, the Rhayader and District Sports and Recreation Association will also benefit from Council support with an award of £250 as will Waun Capel with an award of £500 for the care of the Sandy Park.

The Council will continue to fund the valued role of the Town Caretaker, whose work keeps the town streets clean and tidy and council assets maintained in excellent condition. Funding to maintain the council’s assets will continue with an additional £2,000 being allocated to the Street Scene budget.

The Council continues to support the work of the Rhayader Tourism Partnership with an award of £500, recognising the importance of attracting visitors and supporting the local economy.

Rhayader Town Council clerk Julie Stephens said: “Public conveniences remain a priority; despite rising operating costs across the board, including a significant increase in staff costs due to extended cleaning hours, the precept allocation for the toilets will remain at the same level as this year.

“This has been made possible by the valuable income generated from the introduction of fees for using the toilets in Dark Lane, offsetting the increased costs and enabling the council to continue investing in our community without additional burden on local residents.

“Despite increased costs, with careful management the Council will continue to provide support to the local community, invest in local amenities and contribute to the local economy.”