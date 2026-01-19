Powys County Council to write to 110 homes about extra help with winter energy costs

The funding, from Welsh Government, is for low-income households with a disabled resident.

The council is writing to those it thinks are eligible, and asking them to confirm or supply bank details, so it can pass on the money.

There are no restrictions on how the £100 Low-Income Disabled Household Winter Payment (Wales) can be spent.

“This payment is intended to help households with higher winter energy costs, reduce financial pressure, and ease stress, so if you are eligible and we contact you, please be assured this is a genuine request to supply or confirm your bank details,” said Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Fairer Powys. “We want to help you access every bit of support that is available.”

Council Tax records are being used to identify eligible households, as recipients will need to have already applied for, or be getting discounts through the Council Tax Reduction Scheme and the Disabled Band Reduction.

Anyone with queries about the payments should contact the Money Advice Team by phoning 01597 826618, emailing money advice@powys.gov.uk or visiting https://en.powys.gov.uk/moneyadvice

These details can also be used to request free and confidential money advice at any time.