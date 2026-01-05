Llandrindod Wells foodbank will need support in 2026, organisers say

Llandrindod Wells Foodbank has praised local schools, businesses, churches, supermarkets, voluntary groups, the town council and individuals, who have kept the operation running throughout 2025.

In a post on Facebook they thanked everyone for standing by them over the last 12 months and said they simply would not exist without the support

“We are incredibly grateful to our community, to local schools, supermarkets, churches, businesses, voluntary organisations, the town council, and to private individuals, for standing by us over the last twelve months,” the foodbank said.

“Without your support, our foodbank simply wouldn’t exist.

“Like foodbanks across the country, we’ve seen a drop in food donations this year. This has meant we’ve had to purchase more food to keep our shelves stocked.

“But thanks to the generosity of everyone, especially in the run up to Christmas, we were still able to provide Christmas food hampers to 30 of our most underprivileged families.

“Going forward into 2026 we still need your help,” added the foodbank.

Items Llandrindod Wells Foodbank is especially in need of include: long-life milk; long-life juice, pasta sauces; tinned vegetables; and small jars of coffee.

People can donate food items in the bins provided in Llandrindod’s Tesco and Aldi stores; make a financial donation; or go to the Facebook page and share the current post to help spread the word.

“Every donation, no matter how small, helps us support local families who need it most,” they added

Llandrindod Foodbank provides emergency food parcels to individuals and families in the community who are struggling to afford food. People are referred to the foodbank by professionals from over 40 different local agencies and charities.

While food parcels are being prepared, the foodbank welcomes guests to sit down with a cup of tea or coffee. This gives organiser a chance to chat, listen, and, where appropriate, point them towards additional support that may be helpful in their situation.

To find out more about Llandrindod Wells Foodbank, visit them at Oasis (The Venue), on Spa Road, call 07519 839189, email info@llandrindod.foodbank.org.uk, visit the website, at llandrindod.foodbank.org.uk or check out the Facebook page.