Builth Wells residents will have to pay a bit more for town council services next year

The town council agreed to precept for £156,344 for 2026/27 which is an 8 per cent increase per Band D household.

It will mean a Band D home will have to pay £140.16 per month or £1115.44 per year for its town council services.

The town council’s total budget is £167,611 but they will take £11,267 from their reserves in order to keep the increase as low as possible for residents.

The budget was ratified at a town council meeting last week but Powys County Council, Dyfed Powys Police and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue figures will need to be added to the final bills.

Members agreed to increase the town council’s staff wages in line with the spinal column point payscale, the same money has been set aside for the hanging baskets as the cost of watering has increased slightly but the actual baskets have decreased in price, and money for the Christmas lights will also be increased as the cost of installation has increased.

The council is aware that in future the likelihood of the lights being over the trunk road will not be an option. They resolved that in next year they would concentrate on putting the lights along the river, with lights if permission was granted on the walls of premises instead of being overhead.

The council will monitor the situation with dog waste bags, the budget for events will be ring fenced from reserves to cover the summer open day and the Christmas grotto and the Strand Hall money was reduced by some of the hall’s income as it needs to pay for itself. Decorating and other works are still needed at the venue so money will come out of the Strand Hall account along with some of the utilities.

Councillors agreed to put aside money for the Groe toilets for another year but it will be monitored closely. It is likely that in future years it will have to be made a public payable resource.

Grass cutting money will remain the same as much of the tree work has now been concluded, grants money will remain the same as last year and money for a community project will nt be increased as £11,000 has been set aside previously for the war memorial, which is estimated to cost £9,000 and project money has been set aside for the Croeso site refurbishment and new lights for the Groe and the council will continue to pay for the school crossing patrol.

Town clerk Louise Hammond said; “A full and in-depth explanation of all accounts was given, and members worked through the budget line by line.

“There were detailed discussions around all of the categories within the budget, and a comprehensive overview of all monies, cash reserves and earmarked expenditure was given. This overview covered what they meant; if there were any shortfalls; where the Town Council needed to earmark any of its reserves; what expenditure might be needed and how much was recommended.

“In addition, members worked through the budget ring-fencing monies on individual budget lines to form earmarked reserves to be carried forward to 2026/27.

“The other reserves will be designated as General Reserves to cover unexpected expenditure or legal action.”

The budget was unanimously agreed by all council members.