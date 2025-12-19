Residents will have to pay a little more for services next year but will see lots of new facilities for their money.

The council agreed its total budget of £257,504 for the 2026/27 financial year, at a meeting on Tuesday

The agreed Band D precept is £2,593.92, which equates to a levy of £99.27 per household per year, an increase of £2.18 per household per annum or 3.5 per cent.

Town clerk and responsible financial officer Jane Johnston said: “The 2026/27 budget reflects continued investment in the town’s facilities and services.

“During 2026, residents and visitors will benefit from a new skatepark, outdoor gym, outdoor musical instrument and sensory garden, alongside refurbished public toilets at Station Crescent and Lake Park.

“The expansion of these facilities has resulted in increased insurance costs to ensure the protection of the town’s growing asset base.

“A key element of the Station Crescent refurbishment will be the installation of a Changing Places Unit, making it the first Changing Places facility within a public toilet building in Powys and significantly improving accessibility for residents and visitors with additional needs.”

The Town Council remains committed to supporting local organisations, groups and community events and has approved £20,400 grants for 2026/27.

Llandrindod Wells Carnival will receive £4,000, Llandrindod Wells Twinning Association will get £2,500, the town’s Children’s Eisteddfod will receive £500, there is £1,400 for the town’s Silver Band and £2,500 for the Junior Football Club.

Llandrindod Wells Bowling Club will receive £5,000 to help support the European Bowls Championships which is scheduled to take place at Llandrindod Wells Outdoor Bowls Club, Wales, from September 18 to 26, 2026.

Llandrindod Community Events Big Bash Week will get £1,000, Llandrindod Lakers Basketball Team will receive £2,500 and there is £1,000 for the Geopark Project.

Following the success of the town council firework display, delivered in partnership with the Football Club and Rugby Club and supported by the Round Table, the council has agreed to fully fund the 2026 Firework Display, once again ensuring it remains a free event for the community.

Sufficient funds have been allocated within the budget for this purpose.

The Council has also continued its commitment to supporting the Football Club’s ambition for a 3G pitch, allocating £1,500 per year to be accumulated over a ten-year period.

In October 2025, the Town Council relocated to Temple Chambers, its own property.

This move will deliver an annual saving of approximately £15,000 on commercial rent, rates and services, while also enabling the council to support The Hive and other local community groups.

Recognising the importance of the lake and surrounding park as the town’s largest tourist attraction and a valued daily amenity for residents, the council has agreed to establish a Lake Emergency Fund of £5,000.

This follows last summer’s blue green algae emergency, which posed a serious threat to the lake’s wildlife, and will allow pumps and equipment to be hired immediately should a similar situation arise in the future.

The council will also explore the commissioning of a promotional video for Llandrindod Wells, aimed at showcasing the town and its facilities as a visitor destination.

Building on the success of the town caretaker role, the Council has agreed to continue supporting the position during 2026/27 and has increased the budget to allow for additional working hours.

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said “As Chair of the Council and Finance Committee I believe this to be a strong but fair budget which will enable Llandrindod Wells Town Council to continue to support services for residents and visitors of this town.”

Jane Johnston added: “I am confident this is a robust budget to enable the town council to provide new and operate much needed existing services with in Llandrindod Wells.”