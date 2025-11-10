Wolverhampton, Walsall and Sandwell are among the most deprived areas of the country - here's why

New data released by the Office of National Statistics found that Sandwell was the second most deprived area in the country, beaten only by Leicester.

Wolverhampton, Walsall, Stoke-on-Trent and Birmingham also ranked in the top 10.

By contrast, the 10 wealthiest local authority areas were all in the south east.

Sandwell Council House: The borough has been rated the second poorest in the country

The figures are based on average household disposable income, which found that the average household in Sandwell had just £16,562 a year left over to live on once essential bills such as housing, council tax and energy costs were taken into account.