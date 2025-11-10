Wolverhampton, Walsall and Sandwell are among the most deprived areas of the country - here's why
Five out of 10 of the most deprived areas in the country are in the West Midlands, according to new figures.
By Mark Andrews
New data released by the Office of National Statistics found that Sandwell was the second most deprived area in the country, beaten only by Leicester.
Wolverhampton, Walsall, Stoke-on-Trent and Birmingham also ranked in the top 10.
By contrast, the 10 wealthiest local authority areas were all in the south east.
The figures are based on average household disposable income, which found that the average household in Sandwell had just £16,562 a year left over to live on once essential bills such as housing, council tax and energy costs were taken into account.