Birmingham Christmas Market jobs among roles up for grabs as businesses recruit for the festive season

Temporary festive jobs at Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market are among seasonal roles up for grabs as businesses prepare for the Christmas rush.

The opening night of the Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market in 2024

Bar staff, catering and kitchen assistants, gift and craft stall assistants as well as kitchen porters and glasswashers are among roles available at this year's market in Birmingham city centre which will run from November 1 to Christmas Eve (December 24).

Pay starts from £12.60 per hour. To find out more visit https://thebfcm.co.uk/join-the-team/.

Applications are also about to open for seasonal roles at John Lewis and Waitrose and with the Royal Mail to help those Christmas deliveries get to their destinations on time.

Vacancies for John Lewis will be advertised from Wednesday (September 10) and Waitrose vacancies will be advertised from the end of September through to November. John Lewis is seeking customer assistants and catering assistants, while Waitrose will be looking to recruit seasonal supermarket assistants to help keep shelves stocked and assist with the flurry of festive shoppers to help make sure they "have everything for an amazing Christmas".

Boots is also among big employers looking to take on additional staff in the run-up to Christmas. The company is seeking Christmas customer advisors and retail operations assistants at a host of stores as well as warehouse staff. Vacancies are advertised online at https://www.boots.jobs/retail/christmas.

Bosses at Boots say temporary Christmas jobs are a great way to gain experience and build confidence, and roles may lead to a permanent post later.

The Royal Mail is also recruiting ahead of the festive season. Roles available include mail sorters, parcel delivery drivers, LGV and MGV drivers and customer service assistants.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail said: "The festive period is our busiest time of year, and it's our incredible seasonal team that makes it all possible. Whether it's the Christmas card from a loved one or a long-awaited gift, we deliver more than mail - we deliver joy. Each role plays a vital part in making Christmas special."

Anyone interested can sign up at https://careers.royalmailgroup.com/gb/en/seasonal-roles for notifications when applications open this month.

Meanwhile, job seekers of a jolly nature might have what it takes to step into the boots of the festive season’s most famous figure. Webbs Garden Centre at Wychbold, Worcestershire, is among businesses seeking a Santa Claus.

A spokesperson for Webbs said: "We’re currently on the lookout for a dedicated and enthusiastic Santa, to help us to deliver our best Christmas yet. You’ll need twinkly eyes, a booming 'ho ho ho' and a real desire to put the self in ‘Selfie’."

Elves and marshals are also wanted to help children and grown-ups enjoy their festive visit.

The job advert continues: "You’ll be friendly and outgoing with a smiley disposition. Acting or entertainment skills would be advantageous, and it goes without saying that you'll love all things Christmas and enjoy spreading lots of festive cheer to our guests."

The roles are zero-hour fixed term positions starting on November 11 and running until December 29. Various shifts will be available but exact shift start and finish times will vary slightly and could include working evenings up until 10pm.

Anyone interested can find out more online at https://www.webbsdirect.co.uk/jobs/ or to apply, send a CV to jobs@webbs.co.uk.

The Puzzle Room at Cannock and Albrighton Garden Centre are also on the lookout for people to play the role of Father Christmas.

A host of job opportunities will also be showcased at the Walsall Works Job and Skills EXPO 2025 at Walsall College Hub this Thursday (September 11) from 9am to 3pm. Admission is free.