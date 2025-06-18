270,000 West Midlands households will receive £150 off their energy bills, says Ed Miliband ahead of visit to the region

Speaking ahead of a visit to the West Midlands tomorrow, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, said every billpayer on means-tested benefits would now qualify, removing restrictions that previously excluded many who needed help.

That will mean an extra 2.7 million households will be benefit nationally, taking the total number to six million. including 900,000 families with children and a total of 1.8 million households in fuel poverty.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: "Families are still struggling with the cost of living, and I know the fear that comes with not being able to afford your next bill.

“Providing security and peace of mind for working people is deeply personal to me as Prime Minister and foundational for the Plan for Change. I have no doubt that, like rolling out free school meals, breakfast clubs and childcare support, extending this £150 energy bills support to millions more families will make a real difference.”

Energy price cap is falling

Mr Miliband said the energy price cap would also fall in July.

"Millions of families will get vital support with the cost of living this coming winter, demonstrating this government’s commitment to put money in people’s pockets," he added.

"This expansion of the Warm Homes Discount means families can plan for winter in the knowledge that they will receive support, giving them certainty and peace of mind before summer."

Help is also being offered to those who racked up debts during the energy crisis of 2022-24.

Mr Miliband said the Government was backing Ofgem’s proposed debt strategy to cut consumers’ energy bills by reducing the cost of paying for energy debt.

He said Ofgem’s plans to reduce the overall stock of consumer debt, which was currently recouped via a levy on all bills, would also produce savings that help to fund the Warm Homes Discount.

These reforms complemented the Government’s drive to bring down bills in the long term by replacing the UK’s dependence on fossil fuel markets with home-grown green energy.