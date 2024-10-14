My top tip on how to pick up a glass of free champagne – Money Saving Amy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With the run up to Christmas, the deals coming in thick and fast.

That means that retailers are fighting for your custom, and with that comes many deals that are worth taking up.

I can’t wait to share this weeks fantastic deals with you.

There’s even a completely free glass of champagne in this weeks deals!

Free champagne

If you like a little bit of luxury, but don’t like the price tag, then this freebie is for you! Head to an All Bar One venue this month to get a completely free glass of Moët & Chandon.

You’ll find this offer in the ‘wallet’ section of your All Bar One app. The offer is valid until Thursday October 31. No other spend is required, simply head to the bar, order your champagne and the bartender will scan your code.

Free £20 spend on Italian food

Gusto restaurants are offering a boosted £20 reward for signing up to their free ‘Gold Club’.

Not only is this a fantastic sign up offer, but other perks of the Gold Club include five per cent cash back, a free round of drinks on your birthday, Black Friday discounts, offers throughout the year and access to exclusive evening set menu (in selected restaurants only). This offer is valid if you sign up during October. The reward is valid for 3 months.

Royal Mail Christmas letters

Royal Mail has announced letters to Santa service will be running again this year. Your letters must reach them by Monday December 9, and Santa will be replying to messages from Monday November 18. To send a letter to Santa you must attach a stamp to the envelop and use the address: Santa/Father Christmas, Santa’s Grotto, Reindeerland, XM4 5HQ

You must also include your child’s full name and address on the back of the envelope, so that Santa can send his reply to you. Please note, a reply is not guaranteed with this service, but Santa does endeavour to reply to as many people as he can.

Wild Zoo, Halfpenny Green

Wild Zoo half price offer

Wild Zoo, which is located on the Halfpenny Green wine estate, is offering an early bird discount for kids for October half term. A great way to save on a day out in the holidays!

You can get a half price child’s ticket for every one full price adult ticket purchased, a saving of £8. The zoo hosts a range of exotic animals, and has a spectacular bird show that’s not to be missed, having visited myself lots of times, I can confirm it’s very magical!

Extra Boots recycling points

The ‘Recycle at Boots’ scheme is already a fantastic scheme, usually offering 500 bonus points on a £10 spend, when you recycle five hard to recycle items.

But from now until November 5, the scheme is offering an extra 175 points. To be eligible for the extra 175 points, two of your five items must be from the following categories: lipstick, hand cream, body lotion, travel mini, refill pouch and dental products.

This scheme is a brilliant and easy to use scheme, simply scan your items into the ‘Recycle at Boots’ app, wait for them to be approved within 24 hours and then head to Boots, pop the items into the recycle box and scan the QR on the box, and that’s it!

You’ll receive your voucher immediately and it must be used within three days. The bonus 175 points will come through as a separate voucher, so don’t forget to scan both at the till when you make your purchase. Your total must be £10 or more to receive both the usual 500 points and the bonus 175 points, this is a total of £6.75 worth of points, meaning you get more than half of your money back!

Airtime Rewards

If these tips aren't enough of a saving for you, pay with your bank card that is linked to the 'Airtime Rewards' app to also gain cash back on your purchase. Airtime Rewards is a brilliant cash back app that allows you to redeem your cash back against your phone bill. If you’re not yet signed up to Airtime Rewards, use code ‘J8ART9H6’ to get a £2 bonus when you sign up and spend within seven days.

I hope this week's tips are very useful!