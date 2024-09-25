How many people received winter fuel payments in Shropshire in 2023/24, by constituency

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) has announced the number of people who received the payment in the winter of 2023/24, weeks after Kier Starmer's Labour Government announced plans to cut the payment from millions of pensioners from this winter.

The winter fuel payment is an annual, tax-free lump sum payment of £200 to the households of people of state pension age in England and Wales, or £300 for people aged over 80.

Labour's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves announced this month that, starting this year, households in England and Wales will no longer be entitled to the payment unless they receive Pension Credit or certain other means-tested benefits.

In total, 10.8 million pensioners in 7.6 million households across England and Wales received a winter fuel payment last year. The DWP figures are broken down by constituency.

The DWP estimates that just 1.5m people will receive a payment this year.

Winter fuel payments made in Shropshire in 2023/24