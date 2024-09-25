How many people received winter fuel payments in Shropshire in 2023/24, by constituency
New figures show exactly how many people in Shropshire and Powys received winter fuel payments last year.
The Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) has announced the number of people who received the payment in the winter of 2023/24, weeks after Kier Starmer's Labour Government announced plans to cut the payment from millions of pensioners from this winter.
The winter fuel payment is an annual, tax-free lump sum payment of £200 to the households of people of state pension age in England and Wales, or £300 for people aged over 80.
Labour's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves announced this month that, starting this year, households in England and Wales will no longer be entitled to the payment unless they receive Pension Credit or certain other means-tested benefits.
In total, 10.8 million pensioners in 7.6 million households across England and Wales received a winter fuel payment last year. The DWP figures are broken down by constituency.
The DWP estimates that just 1.5m people will receive a payment this year.
Winter fuel payments made in Shropshire in 2023/24
The Shropshire constituency where most pensioners received a winter fuel payment last year was South Shropshire, with 27,489 recipients. The constituency is represented by Conservative MP Stuart Anderson.
The next-highest was North Shropshire, where 24,282 people received a payment. Helen Morgan is the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire.
A total of 23,756 people received a winter fuel payment in Brecon, Radnor & Cwm Tawe in Wales. Liberal Democrat David Chadwick represents the constituency in Parliament.
In Montgomeryshire & Glyndwr, also in Wales, 22,394 received a winter fuel payment last year. It is represented by Labour's Steve Witherden.
In the Shrewsbury constituency, 21,606 people got a winter fuel allowance. Labour's Julia Buckley represents the county town in parliament.
In The Wrekin, 20,830 received a payment. Conservative MP Mark Pritchard has represented The Wrekin since 2005.
And in Telford, 15,973 people received a payment. Former Telford & Council leader Shaun Davies won the seat for Labour in this summer's general election as the party took power in the House of Commons.