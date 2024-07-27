Money Saving Amy: Wolverhampton mum’s six hot deals, including free activities at the Mander Centre

Hello everyone. Welcome to another week of great money saving deals. Now that we’re in the second week of summer, is boredom setting in yet in your household? If so, I’ve got some great free activities to do with the children to get them out the house this summer. I’ve also got a great deal for the adults when you have a moment to yourselves.

1) Kids eat free at Tesco

Tesco’s kids eat free is back. Until Friday 30th August (excluding weekends), kids can enjoy a free breakfast, hot meal or pick n mix box when an adult item is bought in the cafe. Items start from as little as 60p for a piece of fruit. You must have a clubcard to claim this offer. Breakfast choices include beans on toast, pancakes, crumpets and more. While hot meals include pasta, sausages, fish fingers plus 2 sides and a drink. And the pick n mix boxes include a sandwich, piece of fruit, 2 snacks and a drink. Find out more at Tesco

2) Dudley zoo rainy day

If you’re worried about booking a day out if the weather is looking unpredictable then there’s no need to worry when visiting Dudley Zoo on a rainy day. They are offering a free return if you unfortunately experience one constant hour or more of rain on the day of your visit. Only pre-booked tickets that were purchased on the Dudley Zoo website are eligible for the rainy day return offer, these return tickets will be valid until November 30th 2024. More details at: Dudley Zoo

Free Face painting by Cheeky Gorgeous Events

3) My pet pals - free workshops

Pets at home are offering free and fun crafting workshops for children throughout summer, until 1st September, with daily sessions all about Syrian hamsters. The sessions are 45 minutes long and include a ‘design your own hamster home’ activity plus colouring and a chance to meet some furry little friends too! These sessions are bookable via here: Pets at Home children's workshops.

4) Pizza Express Kids Eat Free

Pizza Express have two brilliant money saving deals on this summer. Firstly, children can eat free, until August 11th, when any adult meal is purchased. Children can enjoy a brilliant ‘Piccolo’ meal which consists of dough balls, followed by pizza, pasta or salad, followed by a dessert and finished with a bambinocinno! A piccolo meal would usually set you back £7.95.

Not only do they have the brilliant kids eat free deal but they’re also offering an all day 3 course set menu from as little as £24.95 and this can be stacked with the kids eat free offer. Or if you prefer, the kids eat free deal can also be used in conjunction with the Pizza Express rewards club, which has brilliant freebies such as free dough balls, free soft drinks and free sides. This offer is not to be missed this summer! More details at Pizza Express.

5) Mander centre

The Mander Centre in Wolverhampton had a free circus area on the lower level of the shopping centre this summer. With lots of fun circus games to enjoy such as ring toss, bean bag toss and selfie stations there’s lots of fun for the kids to enjoy at no cost. Plus each Saturday there are additional fun and free activities. On Saturday August 10th and 24th, kids can enjoy face painting and balloon modelling. And on August 3rd and 17th they can enjoy circus crafts. Plus there will be costumes performers, glitter tattoos, hat workshops and more on August 31st 11am-4pm. More information at Mander Shopping Centre Wolverhampton.

6) Hobbycraft

Hobbycraft is hosting free 15 minute taster craft session in store from Monday 29th July - Friday 2nd August between 11am and 12pm. A great way to get the kids crafting this summer! The free craft sessions will consist of activities such as Slime Making, Crystalverse, Art Projects and Simbrix. These will be done on a first come first served basis. If you love the sessions then you can book your little ones onto budget friendly crafting sessions at your local Hobbycraft store in the summer holidays. Find out more here: Hobbycraft

Have a lovely weekend. Money Saving Amy - you can read more about my thrifty tips on my instagram page here Money Saving Amy