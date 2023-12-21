Shrewsbury firm gets into Christmas spirit to support food hub

Staff at DMOS People, a recruitment business, wore Christmas jumpers every Friday in December to raise funds for the Shrewsbury Food Hub.

DMOS People director Stuart Danks said, “We started this tradition last year as a way of getting festive and sharing some goodwill with a fantastic local charity that does so much good in our local community.

“The cost of living crisis has hit many families hard which makes the work of the Shrewsbury Food Hub even more crucial.

"The DMOS team have all donated to our Christmas jumper fund, which the business has topped up to a £500 donation for the food hub.

“We’re proud to have donated over £25,000 to charity in 2023. We’ve supported the Shrewsbury Food Hub, Climbing Out, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, The Rural Charity and The Movement Centre. And we hope to raise even more in 2024!”

Food hub manager Tammy Bloodworth added: “We can’t thank the lovely people at DMOS enough for their support. They have raised a fantastic amount of money for our charity.

"It is thanks to supporters like them that we can continue to re-distribute food to our community.”