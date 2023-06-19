One big Shropshire food bank on track for shock new milestone as demand remains high across the county

Telford Crisis Support foodbank volunteers Jaden Osborne, Simon Lellow, Maria Hesketh and John Foley

Telford Crisis Support says if that figure does turn out to be the case it would mark a huge leap in an already relentless upward trend seen in the borough since 2020.

And even in rural Church Stretton the food bank saw its busiest time ever in March, where there too numbers are rising and a staggering 35 per cent of its clients are in part time work.

The organisers in the south Shropshire town say some respite came from families receiving £300 cost of living support. But now that money has run out, they are holding their breath for what might happen later in the year.

Simon Lellow, of Telford Crisis Support, said: "We have provided way over 100,000 meals this year so far, which is as many as we were providing on the whole of 2021. If numbers carry on going the way they have been in 2023 we will be providing 250,000 meals in the year."

When TCS started in 2020 they were providing 90,000 meals. That rose to 121,000 in 2021, and in 2022 that jumped to 180,000.

The 1,000-per day meal giving rate is because "people are struggling with the cost of living," said Mr Lellow.

With the long summer holidays on the horizon Mr Lellow says the volunteers are preparing to hand out larger parcels for families where children are at home all the time.

"Council-run meal clubs do help in summer and from our point of view the kids are at home and there is a greater need for food. It can be a little up and down depending on the weather."

The relentlessly rising cost of food is also having an impact on donations.

"Generally speaking, donation from the public are down so we have been pulling down on our cash reserves to fill the gap in donations," said Mr Lellow.

"In the long term that is not a sustainable situation. It's really difficult but we are managing. There are lots of ways people can help us."

TCS is supported by companies including Lyreco which organises food collections in its office. And a new partnership means residents can donate items at Halesfield Household Recycling Centre for reuse in home packs for people in need.

Food banks across the county say that demand is remaining high.

In Church Stretton the foodbank has been back up close to its peak number of clients.

Organiser Richard McCrohan, who runs the food bank with his wife Lorraine, said: "We have seen a dip in the last month and a half. I think that is because of the £300 cost of living help but now the numbers are creeping up again.

"We had our busiest time ever in March and this year is continuing an upward trend that we have seen since 2020. We are currently helping 120 individuals, with 35 per cent of them on part time or low wages."

Mr McCrohan said: "We do have collecting bins in the town but the thing that would help us the most is cash donations. If someone donates a tin of beans, we can make more of it if it is in cash."

Details of how to help the Stretton Food Bank are on its website here: strettonparish.org.uk/strettons-food-bank/

Andy Stelman, at Bishop's Castle Food Bank says the number of individuals in families that they help is remaining "fairly steady" at between 95 and 105 each week. The food bank at Church Barn opens on Mondays from 10am to 11.30am and from 2.30 to 4pm.

"We are getting very short of money to buy things at the moment," said Mr Stelman. "Anything that people can donate will be very, very welcome."

The food bank runs a cafe, and is being visited by a medical person and an advisor from the Citizens Advice Bureau.

"It is all hopefully helping people to feel more in control of their lives," said Mr Stelman. To help the food bank contact Mr Stelman on 07773 006413.

In Cleobury Mortimer, the town's food bank recently had one of its busiest days in the last year and successfully appealed for help.

A spokesperson said: "We were blessed with the donations from Doddington Heights Park and from those of you who ordered from our Amazon wishlist which have made our shelves look a little healthier. Also thanks to everyone in the community who donated."

One of its co-ordinators, Beth Gadd raised nearly £500 from a 96-mile walk/hike of the entire West Highland Way in Scotland over the course of eight days.

The food bank spokesperson said she has raised enough money to "ensure that our families with children can have extra food parcels during the summer holidays."

In Bridgnorth the food bank has said the number of people needing its services is rising as more people struggle with the cost of living crisis.

Set up 10 years ago by founder Liz Bird, says its services are needed more than ever.

The group recently helped 115 people, including 42 children and more referrals were expected this week.

Liz said: “Numbers are rising. There has been an increase in people needing our help lately.