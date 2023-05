The Shropshire community pub that has won a UK award - and where Love Your Local is the motto

As pubs continue to battle the cost of living crisis, the Shropshire Star continues its Love Your Local series which celebrates our local inns.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

The White Lion Ash Community Pub near Whitchurch. Manager of community-owned pub, The White Lion, Shaun Embrey, says the Shropshire Star's Love Your Local feature is quite aptly named.