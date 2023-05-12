More than 55,000 in Shropshire set to receive latest cost of living payments

cost of living payments are set to be given to struggling households

Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) figures show more than 54,000 people across the county are eligible to receive up to £900 in cost of living payments, including 24,200 households in Telford & Wrekin and 30,300 in Shropshire. There are also 14,100 eligible households in Powys, says the Government.

The payments will be made in three instalments and most people will receive the first £300 from the DWP by May 17.

However, a think tank has warned the Government that some people will slip through the cracks as they deal with spiralling energy prices and soaring inflation.

They are among more than eight million households across the UK who will receive the support.

The first of three instalments – worth £301 – is due to be made between April 25 and May 17 and should appear directly in people's bank accounts.

Those eligible include anyone who received Universal Credit, jobseekers allowance, employment and support allowance, income support, working tax credit, child tax credit or pension credit between January 26 and February 25.

Alongside the support payments is a £150 disability payment, which will be paid out to 6.7 million people across the UK this summer – approximately 22,000 of these are based in Telford and Wrekin, 29,900 elsewhere in Shropshire and 15,000 in Powys.

However, with consumer price index inflation currently at 10.1 per cent and remaining stubbornly high, charities have warned some people will fall between the cracks as they deal with rising prices.

Lalitha Try, economist at the think tank Resolution Foundation, said: "The Government’s cost of living payments will provide much-needed support for over eight million UK households, and are rightly targeted at many of those who will need the most help.

"However, many families who are urgently in need of help will still fall through the cracks – such as those who are on a low income, but not receiving benefits."

A further £300 is due for pensioners in receipt of winter fuel payments later this year.

Mel Stride, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said the Government continues "to wrap our arms around the most vulnerable".

Ms Stride added that work is "the best route out of poverty", highlighting the work coach support scheme to help people boost their skills and progress in their careers.