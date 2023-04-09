Hop to it! Special Easter bunny takeover puts smiles on faces in town centre

Two of the Easter bunnies in Newtown

They have been seen in the town centre, local parks, and even hiding up trees.

The cuddly toy rabbits along with Easter eggs and Easter biscuits were hidden across the Easter weekend by the Newtown Together group and other organisations for children to find and take home.

The lucky finders have been on social media to thank those involved.

Councillor Joy Jones, one of the members of Kindness Newtown

One of the organisers, Councillor Joy Jones, said that the idea was to spread some kindness and make people smile.

"Kindness Newtown began with a big event in the grounds of Newtown Town Hall in September then one at Christmas when organisations got together and gave away 'freebies' to people attending," she said.

She said the bunnies were bought thanks to an anonymous donation, with organisations chipping in with Easter treats including biscuits from Costa.

Kindness Newtown had been set up in the light of the cost of living crisis to spread a little bit of happiness in difficult times, she added.