Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hop to it! Special Easter bunny takeover puts smiles on faces in town centre

By Sue AustinNewtownCost of livingPublished: Last Updated:

Easter bunnies have been hopping around Newtown, bringing some joy to people in the town.

Two of the Easter bunnies in Newtown
Two of the Easter bunnies in Newtown

They have been seen in the town centre, local parks, and even hiding up trees.

The cuddly toy rabbits along with Easter eggs and Easter biscuits were hidden across the Easter weekend by the Newtown Together group and other organisations for children to find and take home.

The lucky finders have been on social media to thank those involved.

Councillor Joy Jones, one of the members of Kindness Newtown

One of the organisers, Councillor Joy Jones, said that the idea was to spread some kindness and make people smile.

"Kindness Newtown began with a big event in the grounds of Newtown Town Hall in September then one at Christmas when organisations got together and gave away 'freebies' to people attending," she said.

She said the bunnies were bought thanks to an anonymous donation, with organisations chipping in with Easter treats including biscuits from Costa.

Kindness Newtown had been set up in the light of the cost of living crisis to spread a little bit of happiness in difficult times, she added.

"People have been going through very hard times in recent years and to provide something they can attend or enjoy that does not cost money is so important."

Cost of living
News
Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News