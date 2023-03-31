Shropshire charity's Warmer Winter Appeal raises more than £26,000

Warmer Winter Appeal

The Community Resource Warmer Winter Appeal has raised £26,509 so far – the largest yearly amount since the appeal began in 2011.

The money is now being given out as grants for emergency fuel and energy-saving improvements to people living across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

While anyone can support the campaign, many of the donations came from people who received the Winter Fuel Payment and felt like they didn’t need it.

This year’s supporters were also given a copy of ‘Warming Winter Recipes’ book which featured recipes donated by chefs including Rosemary Shrager, Marcus Wareing, Ainsley Harriott, Glynn Purnell and ‘Shropshire Lad’ Adam Purnell.

Bev Baxter, CEO of Community Resource, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who has supported our Warmer Winter Appeal this year. We have been blown away by the generosity displayed by local people, particularly as the cost-of-living crisis is impacting so many.”

The Warmer Winter Appeal, which was also supported by the Francis Winham Foundation, typically launches every November and runs until March the following year, although it was launched earlier last year in response to the growing need.

Bev added: “We have already started to put the money raised to good use and are continuing to give out grants so it can go to the people who need it the most.”

Community Resource partners with referral agencies to find people most in need and provide them with insulation, draft exclusion and other energy saving measures.

It also works to raise awareness about how households can make simple changes to reduce their costs while still keeping warm.