Children's clothing sale to kickstart parent charity

St John's Church in Muxton

Becky Shelly, co-ordinator of the Telford & Wrekin National Childbirth Trust (NCT) said the sale of pre-loved clothes and toys at St John’s Church in Muxton will bring in some much needed funds for the group.

The national charity provides help and support to parents and foster carers, but the Telford & Wrekin branch has struggled to return to normality since the Covid crisis.

Becky said: "The NCT has lots of branches over the Midlands and is a way for mums, dads and foster carers - in fact anyone in childcare - to meet and get help.

"We used to hold lots of workshops and provide one place that anybody can access to get parenting help and support, but during lockdown the branch stopped and has been at a standstill.

"So I am hoping this sale will generate some funds and maybe even help sign up some new volunteers and we can get our workshops and other events running again.

"The sale will have a lot of pre-loved baby clothes and maternity wear, pushchairs - everything but electrical items - and is a great way of getting things back to the community and helping parents especially in the cost of living crisis."

The pre-loved sale at St John’s Church in Muxton in Telford on Saturday starts at 11am and goes on until 1pm - entry is £2 per person.